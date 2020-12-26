Lil Jamaica and the North Pole team up to bring Christmas cheer to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Santa wasn’t quite ready to hang up his hat Christmas afternoon.

“He hit me up and said he still has some energy so he want to get rid of that,” Nemard “Derron” Wilson, Co-owner of Lil Jamaica told Local 5. “I’m happy that he came down from the North Pole.”

It turned out to be the perfect opportunity for the owners of Lil Jamaica to give back.

“This is a great community we’re in, the Shipyard District and South Broadway,” Co-owner Janel Johnson said. “Everybody is really supportive of Lil Jamaica, our neighbors, surrounding businesses. So we wanted to give back to our community and do something fun.”

Instead of a sleigh, Santa and Wilson traversed town in a float fit for a Jamaican Christmas.

“It’s a depiction of what a float in Jamaica would look like,” Wilson said, “when you’re short on resources so you use what you’ve got to put something beautiful together. I don’t know if it’s beautiful to nobody else, but I think so.”

It turned out to be the perfect vehicle for giving.

“We have a little over 600 gifts, boys and girls, some yoyos, dolls, things of that nature,” Santa, who also goes by the name Mark Hansen told Local 5.

After the parade, Lil Jamaica planned on serving Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. for anyone in the community.

“Dinner is jerk chicken, rice and beans, steamed cabbage, and rolls,” Johnson said.

She explained that it’s warm meal for anyone in need of company

“Some people don’t have anywhere to go or they’re alone,” she said.

That’s not happening on the Lil Jamaica team’s, or Santa’s, watch.

“It’s the happiest time of the year for me, even when I was in Jamaica, everybody’s happy, neighbors talking to each other, families come back together at Christmas,” Wilson said.

The co-owners of Lil Jamaica also delivered Christmas dinner to St. John’s Homeless Shelter.