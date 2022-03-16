GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you ready to rock? American rock band Limp Bizkit is scheduled to make an appearance in Green Bay.

The Grammy-nominated band from Jacksonville, Florida recently announced their month-long tour, “Still Sucks.” Limp Bizkit has sold 40 million records worldwide and have been led by vocalist Fred Durst.

For the upcoming events, the band says they will be supported by Yung Gravy, an American rapper from Minnesota, and Wargasm UK, a British electronic rock duo.

The event is scheduled for May 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Organizers say tickets will go on-sale Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. and will cost between $50 and $70.

For more information on the event, including tickets, click here.