Lincoln Park Zoo starting summer series programs called "Tuesdays at 10"

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) - The first day of summer is this Friday and the Lincoln Zoo is keeping things fresh for families.

They have a series of special programs to get kids out of the house and into the sunshine. They're calling it "Tuesdays at 10" and just as it's name implies, the zoo will be hosting a summer series of informative programs every Tuesday at 10 a.m. until July 23.

Each day will have a guest speaker talking about a specific topic, ranging from reptiles to K9 units and animal folklore.

"It's a fun area to spend 20 minutes or two hours here at the zoo," said Vicki Rathsack, Curator of Education and Special Events at the Lincoln Park Zoo. "We're a free facility so coming in and just spending any time getting the kids out of the house, getting them away from those video games and interacting with the animals here at the zoo is always fun."

"Tuesdays at 10" runs through the end of July. A full schedule of the "Tuesdays at 10" summer series can be found online right here.