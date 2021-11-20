LIST: 2021 Holiday light displays illuminating N.E Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Part of what makes the holidays such special times are the many beloved family traditions that always resurface. Yet, even then, there seems to be one time-honored tradition that seems to outshine all the rest: holiday light shows.

These shows are typically put on by community officials and feature hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights, animatronics, and classic Christmas music.

And you won’t have to wait too much longer in order to see it for yourself. Below is an ongoing list of cities across northeast Wisconsin that have announced dates, times, and locations for upcoming light shows.

Fond du Lac

Residents and guests driving through Fond du Lac won’t want to miss this; the Lakeside Light Show is back and once again offering visitors more than just a visually appealing performance.

Starting November 25, visitors will be able to enjoy a 20-minute show synchronized with holiday tunes from the warmth of their vehicle. In order to watch the show and listen to the music, visitors will need to drive into the park, park their vehicle in an area where the light show can be seen and switch their radio to 87.9 FM.

What: Lakeside Light Show

Lakeside Light Show Where: Lakeside Park, 555 N Park Ave, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Lakeside Park, 555 N Park Ave, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin When: November 25 through January 1

November 25 through January 1 Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., daily

5 p.m. to 11 p.m., daily Admission Cost: Free

For more information, visit the Fond du Lac Rotary Club Holiday Light Show’s website.

Oshkosh

The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights show held at Menominee Park has become something of a cherished tradition across the Fox Valley, with guests and community members eager to see the festive bright lights each time the holidays roll around.

Part of what makes this light show so amazing is that it showcases over one million twinkling lights along a 1.2-mile-long path. Other highlights include a 100-foot tree, sculptured scenes, and animated light displays. So, make sure you get in the car this season and head down holiday lane at the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights show.

What: Oshkosh Celebration of Lights

Oshkosh Celebration of Lights Where: Menominee Park, 520 Pratt Trail

Menominee Park, 520 Pratt Trail When: November 26 to January 1

November 26 to January 1 Time: 5:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily

5:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily Admission: $10.00/vehicle Free admission on Community Nights with non-perishable food donations.

$10.00/vehicle

For more information, visit the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights website.

Kimberly

On Nov. 18, from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Village of Kimberly residents and guests can witness as Memorial Park is completely illuminated. But don’t worry, if you can’t make the initial lighting ceremony you’ll still be able to catch these dazzling lights sometime this season.

Village officials confirm that Memorial Park will be lit every night at dusk for the entire month of December for the community to enjoy.

Wha t: Memorial Park light display

t: Memorial Park light display Where: Memorial Park, located at 218 E. Kimberly Avenue

Memorial Park, located at 218 E. Kimberly Avenue When: Late November through December

Late November through December Time: Dusk, daily

Dusk, daily Admission: Free

For more information about this event, visit the Village of Kimberly Facebook page.

Chilton

The holidays are a time of giving and this time you can do just that while enjoying a delightful-ly light show. The Delightfully Calumet Light Show in Chilton is a drive-through holiday light show that is helping stock the shelves for local food pantries throughout Calumet County.

The annual light show is featured at the Calumet County Fairgrounds in Chilton every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December. It will offer guests a quality show incorporating thirteen 150-foot displays boasting over 130,000 lights synchronized to Christmas music. Attendees will be asked to tune their car radio into a specified station.

While the cost of driving through the light show is free, organizers are accepting kind donations and non-perishable food donations.

What: Delightfully Calumet Light Show

Delightfully Calumet Light Show Where: Calumet County Fairgrounds in Chilton

Calumet County Fairgrounds in Chilton When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December Time: 5 p.m. to 9 pm..

For more information, visit the Delightfully Calumet website.

De Pere

There’s no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to drive through Santa’s Rock n Lights in De Pere. This cherished tradition takes place at the Brown County Fairgrounds and features over 100,000 animated lights that are nearly a mile in length.

The light show will run from Nov. 19 to January 2 and will also incorporate unique elements you can’t find anywhere else such as larger than Life 3D Polar Bears and dancing tunnels. To enjoy the show to Christmas tunes they are encouraged to turn their radio stations to 88.7.

What: Santa’s Rock n Lights

Santa’s Rock n Lights Where: Brown County Fairgrounds, 1500 Ft Howard Ave. De Pere

Brown County Fairgrounds, 1500 Ft Howard Ave. De Pere When: November 19 to January 2

November 19 to January 2 Time: Sunday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission: Starts at $19.99 / vehicle

For more information, visit the Santa’s Rockin Lights website.

Green Bay

Starting November 26, the beloved WPS Garden of Lights is making its way back to Green Bay. This show is well-known for transporting guests into a winter wonderland featuring more than 325,000 sparkling lights shaped into one-of-a-kind, nature-inspired light displays.

While guests will have the option to enjoy the show on foot elongating the experience, they will also be able to choose to ride in a horse-drawn wagon which condenses the show to about 10 to 15 minutes. Officials note that paths will be shoveled, salted, and will be accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.

In order to enhance the safety of all guests and staff, officials have implemented the following protocols:

Dated and timed entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

Face coverings are strongly recommended in all Garden buildings (ages 2 and up).

Limited capacity per night spread out over a 4.5-hour period to limit gatherings in enclosed spaces.

Limited seating on horse-drawn wagon rides.

There will be one-way entry and exit points.

What: WPS Garden of Lights

WPS Garden of Lights Where: Green Bay Botanical Gardens, 2600 Larsen Road

Green Bay Botanical Gardens, 2600 Larsen Road When: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 through December 23 Additional Dates: December 26 through December 30, and January 1

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 through December 23 Admission: Tickets must be purchased online and in advance

For more information on dates, times, and how to purchase tickets visit the Green Bay Botanical Garden WPS website or call 920.490.9457.

Sheboygan

The holidays never feel as good as they do in Sheboygan. Starting Nov. 26, you and your family can enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas lights from the comfort of your vehicle all while helping those throughout the community.

The Sheboygan County Rotary Club will be hosting its annual holiday lights display featuring thousands of lights synchronized to music. To be able to listen to the holiday music, residents driving through will need to turn their radio stations to 89.1 FM.

Where: Evergreen Park, 3000 Calumet Drive

Evergreen Park, 3000 Calumet Drive When: November 26 through December 31, 2021

November 26 through December 31, 2021 Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission Cost: Free donations, although donations are being accepted for food pantry or light display Drop off a donation for the food pantry or leave a cash donation for the display.

Free donations, although donations are being accepted for food pantry or light display

For more information, visit the Making Spirits Bright Sheboygan County Rotary Clubs website.