LIST: All 4 Green Bay high schools announce updated safety protocols, including IDs & clothing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All Green Bay High Schools are adding additional safety measures and protocols starting Wednesday.

There are four public high schools in Green Bay – Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Green Bay Southwest, and Preble High School.

Green Bay East High School

Identification: Students entering school will have their IDs checked by monitors and administration. They must have their IDs in hand and visible as they come into the building at any time during the day. If students cannot find their IDs they will be checked in at the main office, where they will also get a new ID.

Clothing during school hours: Students must wear their IDs at all times during the day, and be visible to staff. Students will not be able to wear winter jackets or blankets during the schools day, those items need to be kept in their lockers for the day. The school district is encouraging students to wear fleece or layers of clothing – which will help keep IDs visible to staff.

Entry into school: The only door for East High School is Door #1. All other doors are locked throughout the day. If another door is opened, like students letting another individual in that is not Door #1, then all individuals involved will be subject to search and other disciplinary actions.

You can read more on the East High School website.

Green Bay Southwest High School

Identification: Students must show their identification when they enter school to staff and administration immediately, once they’ve been checked, students need to have their ID visible at all times throughout the school day. The school will make sure that all students have an ID and lanyard if needed.

Clothing during the school day: Students will not be able to wear winter jackets or blankets during the schools day, those items need to be kept in their lockers for the day.

Entry into school: All students must enter through Door #1 only. All other doors are locked throughout the day. If another door is opened, like students letting another individual in that is not Door #1, then all individuals involved will be subject to search and other disciplinary actions.

You can read more on the Southwest High School website.

Green Bay West High School

Identification: Students entering school will have their IDs checked by monitors and administration. They must have their IDs in hand and visible as they come into the building at any time during the day. Students will be able to get a new ID from the main office if they do not have one.

Clothing during the day: Students must wear their IDs at all times during the day, and be visible to staff. Students will not be able to wear winter jackets or blankets during the schools day, those items need to be kept in their lockers for the day. The school district is encouraging students to wear fleece or layers of clothing – which will help keep IDs visible to staff.

Entry into school: Students can only enter through Doors #1 and #9. If another door is opened, like students letting another individual in that is not Doors #1 or #9, then all individuals involved will be subject to search and other disciplinary actions.

You can read more on the Green Bay West High School website.

Green Bay Preble High School

Identification: Students entering school will have their IDs checked by monitors and administration. They must have their IDs in hand and visible as they come into the building at any time during the day. If students cannot find their IDs they will be checked in at the main entrance, they can also get a new ID at the security desk.

Clothing during the day: Students will not be able to wear winter jackets or blankets during the schools day, those items need to be kept in their lockers for the day. The school district is encouraging students to wear fleece or layers of clothing.

Entry into school: Students will continue to enter either at the Main Entrance or Fieldhouse Entrance. All other doors are locked throughout the day including classrooms during instruction. If another door is opened, like students letting another individual in that is not the Main Entrance or Fieldhouse Entrance, then all individuals involved will be subject to search and other disciplinary actions.

You can read more on what prompted the safety protocol changes at Preble High School, including a timeline of when threats were made to the high school through this story.

All safety protocol changes go into effect Wednesday, January 4.