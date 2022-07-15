WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches.

The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin.

Door County

— Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach —

According to the writers at BoundlessRoads, this beach is “one of the best beaches in Lake Michigan.” FamilyDestinationsGuide goes one step further and said it’s one of the best ones in the state. Some of the examples that made it to the top tier are the small number of guests, and being home to various plants/wildlife and “unspoiled nature.”

“The beach is actually quite hidden within the park, meaning it is even less crowded than the park itself,” BoundlessRoads remarked.

Activities recommended include kiteboarding, paddle boarding, picnicking, admiring the views, and walking along a boardwalk.

— Newport State Park Beach —

BoundlessRoads describes this location as a must-see, having a pristine beach to enjoy the sun on. However, “this might not be the best beach for those who want to lay down and relax given that it is typically made up of pebbles,” reported the site.

It goes on to explain the beach is a great place to watch the sky at night because of its seclusion.

— Nicolet Beach in the Peninsula State Park —

BoundlessRoads has named Nicolet Beach a place to visit during the summer.

“With 944 feet of gorgeous shoreline, Nicolet Beach offers a plethora of activities for the whole family ranging from going on a bike ride or sailing trip to playing a match of volleyball,” the site stated.

Activities include renting kayaks and canoes, climbing on the playground, and picnicking in designated areas.

— Sister Bay —

According to MidwestExplored, this area has the largest public waterfront in Door County. “There are nearly 200 feet of water frontages, 600 feet of sand beach, and 900 square foot outdoor stage if you are up for a party,” it said.

Writers also described the location as having gazebos, barbeques, picnic tables, and large grassy areas for activities.

— Whitefish Dunes Beach in the Whitefish Dunes State Park —

One of three beaches in the park, BoundlessRoads explained the water is shallow and gentle – perfect for swimmers.

“In general, the trail between the beaches is beautiful and picturesque,” it described.

Manitowoc County

— Point Beach in the Point Beach State Forest —

FamilyDestinationsGuide has highlighted this beach for its coastline and amenities. One of which is the Lodge Building – found on the northern end of the forest’s campground.

“There are concessionaires there selling necessities, like grocery items, refreshments, ice, and more,” explained the site.

Sheboygan County

— DeLand Park —

Categorized as a popular location, MidwestExplored said it’s great for families and creates a chill atmosphere. It explained visitors are also a ten-minute walk away from town, a perfect distance to get away.

“There are also lots of things to do if you get bored of sunbathing. You can explore Lottie Cooper, an 1800s wooden shipwreck that is on display, or explore the pier, the marina, or even visit the lighthouse,” recommended the site.

— Fireman’s Park Beach on Elkhart Lake —

A place with many activities, FamilyDestinationsGuide named volleyball, hydro-biking, pontooning, paddle boating, and kayaking as just a few.

There are also a few amenities. “For example, beach volleyball courts, picnic tables to eat your meals away from the sand, concessionaires selling yummy snacks, a roped-off swimming area for your safety, and tons more,” described the site.

— Kohler-Andrae State Park Beach —

According to FamilyDestinationsGuide, this beach is one of the prettiest in Wisconsin. The site even said the location is pet-friendly, as long as leashes are used.

“This coastline also features a ton of facilities for your convenience, such as an easily accessible parking area making it easy for you to go to and from your car, picnic areas, nearby campsites, and so on,” explained the site.

For more information about the beaches in the state of Wisconsin, click here.