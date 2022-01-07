LIST: Christmas tree drop-off locations across N.E. Wisconsin

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The twelve days of Christmas have come to a close meaning those well-lit trees are now heading out the door.

However, before you bid these biodegradable spruces farewell, give them the gift of second life as mulch, food for livestock, or potential habitat for water creatures.

And usually, the best way to make sure your retired Christmas tree doesn’t end up next to your holiday waste in a landfill is by following your city’s tree pick-up guidelines and procedures, which can be found on their official city page.

But, if for some reason, you missed the designated curbside Christmas tree pick-up, there are still other ways of getting your tree somewhere safe this season.

Below is an ongoing list of available Christmas tree drop-off locations across Northeast Wisconsin. Residents are advised to remove all ornaments from their trees before drop off, as well as are asked to call each location for hours of operation or possible fees.