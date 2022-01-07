LIST: Christmas tree drop-off locations across N.E. Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The twelve days of Christmas have come to a close meaning those well-lit trees are now heading out the door.
However, before you bid these biodegradable spruces farewell, give them the gift of second life as mulch, food for livestock, or potential habitat for water creatures.
And usually, the best way to make sure your retired Christmas tree doesn’t end up next to your holiday waste in a landfill is by following your city’s tree pick-up guidelines and procedures, which can be found on their official city page.
But, if for some reason, you missed the designated curbside Christmas tree pick-up, there are still other ways of getting your tree somewhere safe this season.
Below is an ongoing list of available Christmas tree drop-off locations across Northeast Wisconsin. Residents are advised to remove all ornaments from their trees before drop off, as well as are asked to call each location for hours of operation or possible fees.
- Appleton Municipal Building Drop-off Site
- Location: 2625 E Glendale Avenue
- Call: (920) 832-6173
- Outagamie County Recycling & Solid Waste
- Location: 1919 Holland Road
- Call: (920) 832-5277
- Winnebago County Landfill and Recycling Drop-off Site
- Location: 100 W County Road Y Oshkosh
- Call: (920) 232-1800
- City of Green Bay Yard Waste Drop-off Site
- West Side Location: 1470 Hurlbut Street
- East Side Location: 2530 East Shore Drive
- Call: 920-448-3000
- City of Fond du Lac Brush Drop-Off Site – Municipal Service Center
- Location: 530 Doty Street
- Call: (920) 322-3540
- Manitowoc County Basswood Compost Site
- Location: 3000 Basswood Road
- Call: (920) 683-4333
- Brown County Resource Recovery Center
- Location: 2561 S. Broadway Green Bay
- Call: (920) 492-4950
- Oshkosh Sanitation Division
- Location: 3rd Avenue between Ohio Street & Idaho Street (Permit Required)
- Call: (920) 232-5383.