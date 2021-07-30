LIST: N.E. Wisconsin locations participate in 2021 National Night Out

(WFRV) – National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign, is celebrated across the United States to promote police-community partnerships and build local camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer places to live.

Below is a list of a few Northeast Wisconsin locations participating in the event:

Allouez Tuesday, August 3, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Willow Creek Park (1800 Guns St.)

Join the Brown County Sheriffs Department, the Villages of Bellevue & Allouez, and many other community-minded organizations for a night of fun and festivities. Activities include: Archery, Obstacle Course, Bounce House, K9 Unit, and more! The night will end with a Movie in the Park – featuring Tom & Jerry starting at dusk.

Appleton Tuesday, August 3, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Park (W Lawrence St.)

Join the Appleton Police Department for a fun, free, family-friendly annual Community Block Party. Kids will be able to meet some of their favorite Paw Patrol characters, eat ice cream from the Appleton International Airport Ice Cream Bus, and eat from Any Street Grill.

Brillion Thursday, August 5, from 5:00 p.m. to dusk for fireworks at Peters Park.

Enjoy a night full of fun with food trucks, balloon animals, police vehicles, fire & EMS Trucks, magic juggling, fire show, and fireworks.

De Pere Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at street, driveway, and park parties.

If you are having a get-together you are asked to reach out to Officer Bradley so he can get you on the list so the police and fire departments can stop by. Contact jbradley@mail.de-pere.org or 920-339-4080 ext #1217.

Fond du Lac Tuesday, August 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fond du Lac Fairgrounds

Join the Fond du Lac Police Department for activities that include: The D.J. Phantom playing his musical grooves, the Dunk Tank, radar throw, Rosie the Clown making balloon animals, and water games.

Grand Chute Tuesday, August 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lions Park (3155 N Longwood Ln.)

Stop over to enjoy emergency vehicles on display, live demonstrations, mascots, food, prizes, and more with the Grand Chute Police Department.

Green Bay Tuesday, August 3, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at street, driveway, and park parties.

The Green Bay Police Department will be making rounds, so they ask locals to contact them through a private message in their event or contact Melanie Skalmoski at Melanie.Skalmoski@greenbaywi.gov or 920-448-3260 so the Dept. can schedule a visit.

Greenville Tuesday, August 3, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Greenville Community Park (N1683 Greenville Dr.)

Looking for some free hot dogs? The Deputies Association will be providing some for the event. Get to know the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office while you eat.

Hortonville Tuesday, August 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Commercial Club Park (315 N. Olk St.)

Enjoy free food, soda, and water, games, a bouncy house, face painting, raffle prizes, music by HIP Entertainment DJ Services, and more with local law enforcement officers, firemen, and first responders.

Howard Tuesday, August 3, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Village of Howard hall (2456 Glendale Ave.)

Families can tour both police and fire vehicles, as well as enjoy interactive exhibits, a K9 demonstration, and a dunk tank to dunk a police officer or firefighter. Food will also be available for purchase.

Little Chute Tuesday, August 3, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Legion Park (1125 Grand Ave.)

Join the Fox Valley Metro Police Department for ThedaStar tours, Little Chute Fire Department vehicle displays, slip and slide, balloons, a comedy show by Miller & Mike (at 7:00 p.m.), free custard from Culver’s, free popcorn from Carnival Time Popcorn, bounce houses, music, and more.

Manitowoc Tuesday, August 3, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Neighborhood Watch Groups & local events

The Manitowoc Police Department, TRIAD members, Crime Prevention Committee, and the Citizens’ Academy Alumni Association will be visiting Neighborhood Watch groups and planned get-togethers. If you are interested, contact Crime Prevention Sergeant Paul Krock by phone at 920-686-6576 or by email at pkrock@manitowoc.org.

Marinette Tuesday, August 3, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Community REC Center

Meet local first responders, tour all kinds of emergency vehicles, and live demonstrations, from the K9 unit, Taser instructors, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). There will also be free open skate in the ice rink, food, prizes, air jumpers, games, informational displays, and more.

Menomonie Tuesday, August 3, 6:00 p.m. at Cedar Corporation (604 Wilson Ave.)

The Menomonie Police Department is bringing back the vehicle displays, activities for kids, food, and live music for the community to enjoy.

New London Tuesday, August 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 215 N Shawano St.

Come out for a few minutes or stay for the whole night – as long as you enjoy the free games, food, and activities with the New London Police Department.

Oconto Tuesday, August 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at City of Oconto (1210 Main Street)

Oconto Co. officials say that if your group/organization wants to participate in the event, please call 834-7700 or email opdclerk@cityofoconto.com.

Omro Tuesday, August 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Scott Park.

Visit with Omro Police Officers and firefighters, meet the K-9 unit, public safety demonstrations, tour emergency vehicles, and play some games.

Shawano Tuesday, August 3, 5:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Shawano (800 South Main St.)

Locals will be able to meet veterans and emergency first responders, check out the first responder equipment, enjoy some food, and join the free-throw contest with Officer Shawanokasic.

Sheboygan Tuesday, August 3, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Park (1103 Mead Avenue)

Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers is sponsoring this year. Locals will be able to enjoy the free event and strengthen relationships with the community police.

Suamico Tuesday, August 3 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Church

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain says there will be fun activities and games for kids. The department will also have gear for people to check out, K9 officer presentations, and a bike rodeo.

Two Rivers Tuesday, August 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walsh Field

Get to know the people who work in these departments: Police, Fire, Sherriff, K9, SWAT, Army, Public works. Enjoy concessions at the free event and listen to music provided by DJ Levy.

Winneconne Tuesday, August 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran (8 S 4th St.)

Join us to thank local police, fire and rescue personnel. You’ll be able to meet police and firefighters, tour police and fire vehicles, K9 demonstration, presentation on Scams (at 7:00 p.m.), games, and ice cream treats.