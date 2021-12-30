LIST: New Year’s Eve events in Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – As 2021 comes to a close, several places in Northeast Wisconsin are rolling out the red carpet and creating a place for you to start the year right.

Local 5 has created a list of events, categorized by alphabetized location, that you could visit before New Year’s end.

Where to be on New Year’s Eve in Northeast Wisconsin:

Building for Kids Children’s Museum College Ave., Appleton

Help the kiddos start the new year well-rested. This year, the Building for Kids Children`s Museum will be ringing in the New Year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with fun family activities planned throughout the day. This event will include several countdowns throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

“New Year`s at the Building for Kids is a great way to welcome 2022 with the whole family,” said Oliver Zornow, Executive Director of the BFK. “If you have kids (or even adults) that won`t quite make it until midnight, we`ve got you covered with all of the fun and excitement of midnight at various times throughout the day.”

Titletown District Titletown, Green Bay

End and start the year the right way – at Titletown! Titletown is gearing up for its annual outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration (TT NYE) starting December 31 at 10 a.m. and ending on January 1 at 1 a.m.

During the celebration, guests will be able to enjoy extended tubing and skating hours, themed ice sculptures, live music, an indoor pop-up bar, and a midnight countdown with fireworks to welcome the dawn of 2022.

First Eve Curtis Reed Square, Menasha

Staying true to tradition, First Eve in Menasha will celebrate the new year once again with a ball drop at midnight. The event is set to go until 12:15 a.m., on Jan. 1, and will include fireworks after the ball drop.

Cherry Drop Gateway Drive, Sister Bay

The best way to start off the new year is at a great party, and this year, that party’s in Sister Bay. Join the Sister Bay community for its fifth annual New Year’s Eve Cherry Drop event on Dec. 31. The events will start at 8 p.m. and will include a bonfire, ice skating, and a countdown to midnight.

*This is an ongoing story. New Year’s Eve events across Northeast Wisconsin will be added as they are announced.