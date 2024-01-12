(WFRV) – A snowstorm in northeast Wisconsin has caused multiple counties to issue tow bans and municipalities to declare snow emergencies.

Below are each county in northeast Wisconsin that has a tow ban:

Outagamie County Started at 11 a.m. Friday Will update when normal towing operations resume From 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday there were reportedly 22 traffic accidents. Officials asking people to stay off the roads

Waupaca County In effect at noon Friday Will be lifted when conditions improve

Manitowoc County In effect at 1 p.m. Will be lifted when conditions improve to safely remove vehicles.

Waushara County Tow ban in effect Will be lifted when conditions improve



In addition to tow bans, municipalities are declaring snow emergencies. These prevent people from parking on the road.

Below are the following municipalities that have issued snow emergencies:

Allouez

Ashwaubenon

Combined Locks

Green Bay

Kaukauna

Kimberly

Manitowoc

Marinette

Menasha

Neenah

New London

Oshkosh

Suamico

Hobart

Wrightstown

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more tow bans and snow emergencies are announced.