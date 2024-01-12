(WFRV) – A snowstorm in northeast Wisconsin has caused multiple counties to issue tow bans and municipalities to declare snow emergencies.
Below are each county in northeast Wisconsin that has a tow ban:
- Outagamie County
- Started at 11 a.m. Friday
- Will update when normal towing operations resume
- From 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday there were reportedly 22 traffic accidents.
- Officials asking people to stay off the roads
- Waupaca County
- In effect at noon Friday
- Will be lifted when conditions improve
- Manitowoc County
- In effect at 1 p.m.
- Will be lifted when conditions improve to safely remove vehicles.
- Waushara County
- Tow ban in effect
- Will be lifted when conditions improve
In addition to tow bans, municipalities are declaring snow emergencies. These prevent people from parking on the road.
Below are the following municipalities that have issued snow emergencies:
- Allouez
- Ashwaubenon
- Combined Locks
- Green Bay
- Kaukauna
- Kimberly
- Manitowoc
- Marinette
- Menasha
- Neenah
- New London
- Oshkosh
- Suamico
- Hobart
- Wrightstown
Local 5 will continue to update this story as more tow bans and snow emergencies are announced.