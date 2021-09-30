LIST: October job fairs in Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – If you are looking for a job, Local 5 has a growing list of job fair opportunities you could go to.

Below are the following locations hosting job fairs in October:

Events are subject to change at any time.

Bay Park Square Oct. 1-2, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stores at Bay Park Mall are looking for new hires at a Simon job fair, which starts October 1. Retailers are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions. The fair will be held at the mall, with participating retailers setting up in front of their store.

Blue Harbor Resort Oct. 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Several organizations in Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties have partnered to create the Lakeshore Community Job Fair, which is holding an event at the Blue Harbor Resort. If you cannot make the Fall job fair, organizers say there will be another one in the Spring.

Oshkosh Area Employment Fair Oct. 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area Employment Fair is scheduled to be held in person at the Menominee Nation Arena (1212 S. Main Street), after being canceled for two years due to COVID-19. More than 80 employers will feature a mix of available positions and roles. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes.

Questions? Organizers say you can contact Bobbi Miller at Fox Valley Workforce Development Board at bmiller@fvwdb.com or 920-470-0837.

Parkway Chateau Oct. 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kenosha News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions are hosting a Fall job fair at Parkway Chateau (12304 75th Street). Organizers say jobs will include positions ranging from administrative work, manufacturing, and healthcare. Job-seekers can pre-register here.

Waukesha Expo Center Oct. 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – On-site registration is available for the job fair held at the Waukesha Expo Center (1000 Northview Road). Organizers say job-seekers should dress business casual, bring a resume, and be ready for an interview.