List of shelters and centers in Northeast Wisconsin for those without power

(WFRV) — Resource centers are open for residents in Northeast Wisconsin who don’t have power.

Here is a list of centers the American Red Cross has provided Local 5 with:

Village Hall in the Village of Wrightstown is available for charging electronic equipment and a cool place to stay on Sunday. The Village is providing a refrigerated trailer to help residents keep their food from perishing. VS Midwest Carriers out of Kaukauna is providing the Trailer.

There is a reception center in Waupaca County located on 1222 Fulton St., in Waupaca. People can find water, snacks and a place to recharge medical devices until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A charging and cooling station is located at the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at 3030 E. Goodman Dr., in Appleton. They will also be providing beverages and snacks. The shelter will be opened until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Red Cross will be running a reception center at the Mishicot Fire Station at 214 S. Main St., in Mishicot, with charging stations, snacks and water. It will remain open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. until power is restored completely for residents.

A cellphone charging station will be available at the Grand Chute Town Hall and will be opened until midnight on Monday. Snacks and water are being provided.