Some dogs may need help to stay calm on long car rides, and there are plenty of calming products to choose from.

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – For some families, their pet is like a child, and being able to bring the furbaby to different places can be daunting. To help with that, here is a list of known pet-friendly places in northeast Wisconsin you can bring your four-legged friend to visit.

If you haven’t heard already, Starbucks has a secret menu item for dogs going through the drive-thru. It’s called the Puppuccino and contains whip cream. Even though pets are not allowed in stores, unless they are service animals, some Starbucks have patio seating that could be used.

The below locations are just a few local pet-friendly places, which are subject to change at any time. It is recommended to call before leaving to get confirmation.

Bring your dog to eat outside with you on the patio at Harbor Fish Market & Grille. Make sure to ask for their dog menu and doggy deserts.

Pub staff confirmed dogs are allowed outside on the outdoor patio, so bring your pooch on a nice sunny day and enjoy a bite near the water.

Ellison Bay – Old Post Office Restaurant

“Would you sit pretty for bacon?” asked a post on this restaurant’s Facebook. It showed a dog with wide, begging eyes as it watched a thick piece of bacon held in the air. Would your dog do this? You can try it out on the patio of the Old Post Office Restaurant.

Fish Creek – Blue Horse Cafe

If stopping at this cafe, the staff just asks dogs to stay outside while their owners grab some food and coffee.

Minocqua – Minocqua Yacht Club

To be able to hang outside on the club’s patio with your dog all you need is the pet to be on a leash. If that is met, you can sit by the water and watch the boats pass by while listening to music or eating something savory from the kitchen.

Sheboygan – Weather Center Cafe

Enjoy a maple spice latte outside with your furry friend. Cafe employees said dogs are allowed at the outdoor tables.

Staff confirmed there is pet-friendly seating outside on the grass – a perfect spot to ‘people watch’ and enjoy the breeze coming off the waterfront of Sturgeon Bay.

Wausau – Vino Latte

You can take your four-legged friend to this gourmet Coffee Shop / Eatery & Wine Boutique. Just make sure they beg from the patio outside. You might even meet a dog named Kat, who shows up in multiple Facebook posts lounging around.

For information about pet-friendly swim and picnic areas, click here.