(WFRV) – Spring is officially here and for many, that marks the start of the hiking season. For hikers in Wisconsin, this season is one of the best as unique trails and scenic state parks are right at their fingertips.

Local 5 has compiled a list of state parks near and across Northeast Wisconsin that may just be calling your name.

Newport State Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Newport State Park is located at 475 County Rd NP in Ellison Bay. The park offers over 2,300 acres of forest on 11 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. For hikers, this means there is a total of 30 miles of hiking trails just waiting to be explored. In addition to the seemingly never-ending trails, the park also features ‘Dark Sky Park,’ an open space designated for those who want to stargaze.

Peninsula State Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Peninsula State Park is located at 9462 Shore Road in Fish Creek and is considered Wisconsin’s most complete park. The park offers a total of 20 miles of hiking trails, 460 campsites, a summer theater, an 18-hole golf course, sand beach, bike trails, a lighthouse, and over five miles of Door County shoreline making this a destination you won’t want to skip.

Whitefish Dunes State Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Whitefish Dunes State Park is located at 3275 Clarks Lake Road in Sturgeon Bay. The park features 14.5 miles of hiking trails including 1.5 miles of sandy beach. The area also offers a nature center and a reservable picnic shelter that overlooks Lake Michigan so all visitors can enjoy their lunch with a breathtaking view.

Northern Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Northern Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest is located in Kewaskum and features world-famous glacial landforms. Visitors can swim at three beaches, mountain bike, and hike the Ice Age Trail, which spans a total of 31 miles. Additionally, hikers will also be able to bring their furry companions along on their adventures as long as they are kept on a leash.

Council Grounds State Park Hours: 6 a.m, to 11 p.m.



Council Grounds State Park is located at N1895 Council Grounds Drive in Merrill and sits along the Wisconsin River near the site of Native American encampments. The park offers many recreational opportunities including group campsites, wooded trails, a beach area, and an accessible fishing pier. The park has five trails encompassing varying terrain that is sure to keep avid hikers on their toes.

High Cliff State Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



High Cliff State Park is located at N7630 State Park Road in Sherwood right along Lake Winnebago. The park features various outdoor activities including camping, fishing, swimming, biking and horseback riding trails, and of course – hiking. High Cliff offers inclusive-hiking trails for people of all skill levels. In addition, the park also features a 40-foot observation tower overlooking the entire park giving the word ‘breathtaking’ a whole new meaning.

Hartmann Creek State Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Hartmann Creek State Park is located at N2480 Hartman Creek Road in Waupaca right on Chain O’ Lakes. The park offers a variety of amenities including camping, boating, swimming, horseback riding, and mountain biking. For hikers, this peaceful, yet interesting, state park gives them about 10 miles of trails filled with terrific views of nature and wildlife.

Harrington Beach State Park Hours; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Visitors wanting the full outdoor experience need not look any further, Harrington Beach State Park, located at 531 Co Road D in Belgium features a 715-acre park that offers camping, hiking, swimming, picnicking, bird watching, horseback riding, and boating. In addition, hikers can explore the park’s seven miles of hiking trails and one mile of Lake Michigan shoreline where they can find the remains of a 700-foot pier that was used in the early 1900s for shipping limestone.

Kohler-Andrae State Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Kohler-Andrae State Park is located at 1020 Beach Park Lane in Sheboygan. This park is widely known for its sand dunes, miles of golden beach, and its abundance of wildlife and recreational activities. Hikers can explore any of its seven hiking trails that are sure to leave everyone in awe.

All visitors are required to purchase a seasonal or daily vehicle admission pass when visiting any state park in Wisconsin. Residents can purchase vehicle admission passes at the park or online. The 2022 vehicle admission stickers are valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

To find a list of state parks and trails across Wisconsin visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.