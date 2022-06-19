(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes have been confirmed in seven Wisconsin counties.

A majority of these tornadoes received a rating of one on the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale. The EF Scale is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. Ratings are as follows:

EF0 – Weak Wind speeds of 65-85 mph

EF1 – Moderate Wind speeds of 86-110 mph

– EF2 – Significant Wind speeds of 111-135 mph

– EF3 – Severe Wind speeds of 136-165 mph

– EF4 – Extreme Wind speeds of 166-200 mph

– EF5 – Catastrophic Wind speeds of over over 200 mph

While most of the tornadoes that touched down in Wisconsin on June 15 were classified as ‘moderate,’ one tornado was classified as having been ‘significant’ (EF2) due to its wind speeds reaching over 110 mph.

Below is an ongoing list of tornadoes that occurred on June 15, 2022, and have been confirmed by the NWS.

Marinette County

Storm damage in Silver Cliff 6/15

With a population of fewer than 600 residents, the small town of Silver Cliff was one of many communities ripped apart by a June 15th tornado.

The tornado caused extensive damage to trees and other structures, including the town’s local fire department. The community is currently working together to clean up the damage.

Bruce Weber, Silver Cliff Town Chairman, believes it could take more than a year before everything is back to normal.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Shawano County

On Saturday, NWS Green Bay confirmed an EF1 tornado near Bowler. The tornado is said to have reached wind speeds of 104 mph classifying it as ‘moderate.’

No further information surrounding this tornado is available at this time.

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Shawano (Photo Courtesy of Shawano County Sheriff’s Office)

The NWS confirmed that a tornado touched down in the town of Navarino on June 15.

The report showed that the EF1 tornado touched down at around 6:14 p.m. and caused damage to trees, power poles, and other structures.

Waushara County

According to the National Weather Service, at around 5:43 p.m., an EF1 tornado was spotted in the city of West Bloomfield. Not much is known about this tornado at this time.

There were no injuries or deaths reported.

Outagamie County

Image Credit: Colton Westby

Seymour was among the many communities heavily damaged by the storm and tornadoes on June 15.

The tornado that hit Seymour was reported to have developed in a cemetery near Black Creek before it tracked 9.1 miles northeast to Seymour.

Along its path, the tornado caused damage to trees, structures, and power poles. The tornado was classified as an EF1 and reached wind speeds of 100 mph.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Monroe County

Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

According to the National Weather Service, an EF2 tornado developed in Tomah at around 4 p.m. and tracked 20.9 miles northeastward to Wyeville before ending in the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge.

Along the way, the tornado downed multiple trees, powerlines, and barns, as well as caused damage to several homes. Officials say this tornado reached peak wind speeds of 115 mph.

Luckily, there were no deaths or major injuries reported.

Vernon County

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in La Farge. The tornado is said to have traveled 6.2 miles and was 200 yards wide.

Trees and structures were damaged due to the tornado. No injuries were reported.

Juneau County

Just after 4:43 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Mauston.

Officials report that the tornado tracked intermittently from southern sections of Mauston northeast across rural Juneau County, dissipating near the Wisconsin River.

NWS reports that the tornado traveled a total of 8.4 miles and was 150 yards wide. No injuries or deaths were reported during this tornado.

**This is an ongoing list. Local 5 will continue to add to the story as more information becomes available.