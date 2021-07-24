LIST: What to expect at 2021 EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Considered to be one of the World’s Greatest Aviation Celebrations, the 2021 EAA AirVenture is landing in Oshkosh for another year of excitement.

Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast or an aviation novice, this week-long summer staple is hosted in Wisconsin and enjoyed by people from all around the globe every year.

Some might wonder what sets this event apart from all the rest. Well, to simply put it, no other event offers daily air shows of more than 10,000 aircraft, Aerobatic and pyrotechnic displays, film watching, educational forums and workshops, and so much more.

The event which takes place from July 26 to August 1, at the EAA Fly-In Convention Grounds, located adjacent to Wittman Regional Airport on 3000 Poberezny Road, in Oshkosh, is expected to get around 500,000 or more attendees from 80 countries this year making it one of the largest and most popular events of the year.

So, as many Wisconsinites prepare to touch down at the EAA AirVenture this year, Local 5 wants to make sure they’re ready for landing!

Night Air Shows Night Air Shows will occur on Wednesday and Saturday nights and will include aerobatic champions and longtime Oshkosh favorites.

Afternoon Air Shows Afternoon Air Shows telling the aviation story of World War II will take place on Friday and Saturday featuring several different kinds of aircraft.

EAA AeroEducate Programs EAA AeroEducate will have interactive and educational workshops and activities during KidsVenture to help increase youth education in the aviation industry.

Humanitarian Aircraft tours Tours exploring EAA AirVenture’s newest attraction, humanitarian aircraft, will be available throughout the week allowing guests to go up and inside the airplanes to learn first-hand about their unique features.

Twilight Flight Fest Twilight Flight Fest will start at 8 p.m. in the Fun Flight Zone on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. This event will feature a number of highly modified bush aircraft showing off their impressive short takeoff and landing capabilities.

Theater in the Woods Theater in the Woods will take place each night at the pavilion, and may include anything from astronauts to musicians, aviation legends to EAA award winners.

Fly-In Theater Fly-In Theater will start at 8:30 p.m. each night and will include free popcorn and Hollywood classics being projected from a five-story-high screen.

RC Flying Field RC Flying Field will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night located at the south half of the Pioneer Airport runway. This event will allow AirVenture attendees to operate a small RC model (5 pounds or less) in that designated area.

Aircraft Rides Aircraft Rides will also be available for guests wanting to experience this event from the sky!

Daily Workshop & Forums Daily workshops and forums will be available to attend each day of the week offering something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

For those still on the fence about attending the show-stopping event due to concerns surrounding transportation or heavy traffic, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) has you covered. GRB announced in early July that it will be offering daily shuttle bus services from its location to the EAA’s annual AirVenture for residents not wanting to drive.

The shuttle service will be open to everyone and will be offered three times daily to and from the event for a fee of $20 each way giving residents wanting to attend the fan-favorite event a chance!

For the shuttle bus service schedule and for more information, click here. For further information on the 2021 EAA AirVenture or to purchase your tickets, visit the EAA official website.