TripAdvisor has compiled a selection of well-known locations that might be right outside your backyard, or a quick trip in the car.

Green Circle Trail (Stevens Point)

This 27-mile scenic biking trail loops through Stevens Point, according to the trail’s website. The site said the trail winds through forests, parks, wetlands, and rivers. For more information about its history or current state, click here.

Rawley Point Bicycle Trail (Two Rivers)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the route is around 5 miles starting from the lodge parking lot through a pine and hemlock forest. The base of the trail is made up of hard-packed limestone and connects to the Mariners Trail.

Red Cedar State Trail (Dunn County)

This trail is categorized as a rail trail by the DNR. The route is around 14.5 miles and has crushed stone for the main surface area. The DNR website does show you do need a bicycling state trail pass for this location.

White River State Trail (Walworth and Racine County)

This route is around 19 miles and has a two-mile gap, according to the DNR. Ride your bike across crushed limestone and enjoy the ‘rail trail.’ DNR reminds bikers they will need a state trail pass before taking this adventure.

Ozaukee Interurban Trail (Ozaukee and Sheboygan County)

AllTrails describes this trail as an “easy” 29.4-mile point-to-point route. It estimates an average of nine hours to complete.

