LIST: Where to watch fireworks in N.E. Wisconsin during Fourth of July weekend

(WFRV) – After several Wisconsin cities were forced to postpone Fourth of July celebrations in 2020, many Northeastern Wisconsin cities are now pulling out all the stops and preparing to give their communities something to celebrate.

Looking for a dazzling fireworks display to attend this weekend? Various Northeastern Wisconsin counties have got you covered, take a look!

Brown County: The City of Green Bay will hold its fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, in downtown Green Bay, located at 128 Dousman Street, at 9:45 p.m.

Calumet County: The City of Menasha will be setting off its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at Jefferson Park, starting at 9:45 p.m.

Door County: The City of Sturgeon Bay will be holding a Fourth of July celebration on Sunday at Sunset Park with a fireworks display beginning at dusk.

Fond du Lac County: The City of Fond du Lac will be holding its fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, at Lakeside Park, located on 555 N Park Avenue, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Kewaunee County: The City of Kewaunee will be holding its fireworks display on Saturday, July 3 at Lakehaven Hall starting at dusk.

Algoma will be holding its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4 at the Water’s Edge Bed and Breakfast, starting at dusk.

The City of Manitowoc will be holding its fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, at the South Pier, located on 75 Maritime Drive, starting at 9:30 p.m.

The City of Two Rivers will be setting off its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at Walsh Field, located on 2201 Polk Street, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Marinette County: The City of Crivitz will be holding its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at Veteran’s Memorial Park located at 515 Park Place Crivitz, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Oconto County: The City of Oconto will be setting off its fireworks display on Sunday, July 3, at Oconto Breakwater Park & Harbor, starting at 10 p.m.

Gillet will be holding its fireworks display starting at dusk on Sunday, July 4, at the Oconto County Fairgrounds.

Outagamie County: The City of Appleton will be starting its fireworks show on Saturday, July 3, at the Appleton Memorial Park, located on 1620 E Witzke Boulevard, at 9:15 p.m.

The City of Kimberly will be holding its fireworks display on Saturday, July 3, at Sunset Park in Kimberly, starting at 9:30 p.m.

New London will be holding its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at Hatten Memorial Stadium at Hatten Park, starting at dusk.

Shawano County: Shawano will be setting off its fireworks on Saturday, July 3, at the Shawano Municipal Airport starting at 9:30 p.m.

The City of Bonduel will be holding its fireworks display at Village Park starting at 9:45 p.m.

Waupaca County: Clintonville will be holding its fireworks display on Friday, July 2, at Olen Park’s Don Jirschele Field starting at dusk.

Winnebago County: Winneconne will be setting off its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. City officials say attendees will be able to see the fireworks from nearby parks and the Wolf River starting at 9:45 p.m.

Neenah will be setting off its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at Riverside Park, located on 500 E Wisconsin Avenue, starting at 9:45 p.m.

The City of Omro will be holding its fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at Scott Park, starting at 9:30 p.m.

The City of Oshkosh will be holding its fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, at Pratt Trail, located on 520 Pratt Trail, starting at 9:45 p.m.

Sheboygan County: The City of Sheboygan will be setting off its fireworks display on Saturday, July 3, at North Side Municipal Beach starting at 9:30 p.m.

Elkhart Lake will be holding its fireworks display on Friday, July 2, at Fireman’s Park & Beach located on 411 S Lake Street Elkhart Lake starting at dusk.

