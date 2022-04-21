(NEXSTAR) – Poundtown… Is that a suburb of Milwaukee, maybe?

A real-estate listing in Wisconsin is going viral on social media thanks to a risqué sign that hangs above the headboard in one of the bedrooms — a sign that declares the area “Poundtown.”

“When I originally listed it, I just kind of didn’t notice it, really,” said Spencer Hegenbarth, the RE/MAX agent representing the property. “They have a lot of signs in their house.”

Hegenbarth isn’t exaggerating. The owners of the Onalaska home hung decorative signs in almost every corner of every room, from signs reading “EAT” and “Pantry” in the kitchen, to signs reading “brush & floss” or “please seat yourself” in the bathrooms.

Hegenbarth said he didn’t become aware of the most risqué sign in the house — “Welcome to Poundtown,” in the bedroom — until a “whole bunch of people” started messaging him after the listing went live on Friday.

“I’ve had some fun conversations from it,” he told Nexstar.

Listing agent Spencer Hegenbarth said he didn’t really notice the sign until others reached out and made him aware. (Spencer Hegenbarth)

The internet has been having a field day with it too, especially after Hegenbarth’s listing was featured on the popular Zillow Gone Wild social-media accounts.

“It was so quaint until we got to the bedroom,” one user wrote.

“My kind of home!” another joked.

Hegenbarth also revealed that the house actually belongs to his brother and sister-in-law, the latter of whom runs a sign business on the side. The “Poundtown” sign is actually an offering from their “after-hours” line, according to Hegenbarth.

“They have a great sense of humor,” Hegenbarth said.

He also wasn’t surprised when the home went under contract after only a few days on the market. After all, he’s seen buyers overlook much wilder décor elements.

“I see a lot of weird stuff in houses,” Hegenbarth told Nexstar. “Sexual restraints, swings in bedrooms. I’ve seen boudoir photos … I didn’t think [this one] was anything crazy.”