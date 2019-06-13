Literacy Green Bay graduate talks about receiving her GED

High school graduations are common around this time in Wisconsin, but there are some adults who have never donned the cap and gown.

Literacy Green Bay offer adults a second chance at a high school diploma.

The goal of this program is to help adults function as effective community members and become more competitive in the workforce.

Adults and their children learn how to read and write and do math.

Educating the whole family is important to end the pattern of illiteracy.

Literacy Green Bay is always looking for tutors to work with both the adults and their kids. Visit their site for more information https://www.literacygreenbay.org