GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Literacy Green Bay celebrated its students and volunteers at Lambeau Field. The organization is dedicated to helping people learn English as their second language.

Literacy Green Bay helped over 300 students throughout the last year to accomplish their goal of bettering their skills in the English Language. Students are partnered with volunteer instructors during their semester and focus on learning reading, writing, and math skills.

The breakfast was hosted by Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, who has been hosting the breakfast for several years. During the award show recipients were given trophies and recognized for their efforts within the program.

A team of over 110 volunteers spends about 10,000 hours throughout the year helping students.

