APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19.

Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.

“What happened was we brought her to the hospital on October 6,” explained Scott to Local 5 News. “She had low oxygen related to COVID-19 and ultimately checked her into the hospital.”

Doctors said Grace needed to be put on oxygen and a steroid for a couple of days to stabilize her breathing before she could go home, but they ended up implementing a protocol that ‘literally took her life.’

“There was a sedation drug called precedex and that sedation drug is only supposed to be used for 24 hours,” said Scott. “If you use it for more than 24 hours, it causes acute respiratory failure and if you look at Grace’s death certificate the first cause of death is acute respiratory failure.”

The precedex sedation drug was combined with another sedation drug called lorazepam and morphine, all in a 29-minute window, which was obviously above the allowed limit.

“That med combination is contraindicated according to the morphine package insert so it’s not supposed to be done,” added Scott. “It can cause death and to combine all three of those in 29 minutes is in fact the second cause of Grace’s death.”

The second cause of Grace’s death according to her death certificate was Pneumonia due to COVID-19, something Scott says is a “flat out lie.”

After Grace was knocked out from the drugs, the family immediately called the nurses for help. But the nurses never came. Grace had a ‘do not resuscitate order’ placed on her without her or her family’s consent.

“They wouldn’t come in the room to save her, even though the package insert for morphine says to have the reversal drug bedside and monitor the patient,” said Scott. “No nurse or doctor came in Grace’s room after they gave her the dose of morphine and she died an hour and 12 minutes later.”

Now, after her death, the Schara family has dedicated their time to bringing awareness to the incident and organized a protest outside the hospital.

“People don’t believe that hospitals would be doing this because we as humans just trust the white coat,” stated Scott. “We believe they’re following the hypocritical, but they’re not following it anymore.”

Scott went on to tell Local 5 News that not all hospitals are bad, as he was saved just days after Grace’s death by medical staff from a different establishment.

“I don’t want to make that claim because I went to a different hospital three days after Grace died and they saved my life and I was in substantially worse condition than Grace,” explained Scott. “But this hospital has chosen to take money from the federal government to implement a protocol that they get bonuses for doing things that kill people.”

Scott, as expected, was a little emotional talking about his favorite memories with Grace and said she was one of the kindest, sweetest girls you’d ever meet.

“Grace was my best buddy,” said Scott. She was my wife’s best friend. Most people don’t know somebody with down syndrome. With down syndrome they just want to hug you and you know Grace, that was the thing I miss the most when I get home.”

For more information about the death of Grace Shara, you can visit Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On’s website here.