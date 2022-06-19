GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you looking to help out some local furry friends in need?

Well, we’ve got something just for you. Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay is in need of more foster homes.

The sanctuary says they have more than 60 cats in their care and with a recent arrival of a new litter of kittens, they are running out of room.

The sanctuary tells Local 5 that more foster homes are needed to allow these felines to have a little escape from the busy environment of the sanctuary.

“There’s a lot of things that help these animals when it comes to fostering, it depends on their needs. A lot of these cats here just don’t do well with a lot of other cats and they do well with less noise, less people going and they’re much happier and they’re living their best life,” shared Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary Operations Coordinator, Jason Botiell.

If you are interested in fostering one of these adorable cats, visit the sanctuary located at 151 N Broadway or contact them at 920-489-2462.