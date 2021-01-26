Little Chute Administrator talks COVID-19 vaccine rollout, village’s summer events in latest Community Update

(WFRV) – Little Chute Village Administrator James Fenlon, joins Local 5 to talk about topics regarding Little Chute’s vaccine rollout and upcoming local elections.

First responders, police and fire personnel were vaccinated last week and Fenlon mentioned that the process went really well.

Fenlon also mentioned that Smith Pharmacy is assisting in administering the vaccine, and have been helping throughout the pandemic.

The spring elections are upcoming, and the plan is to have a safe and efficient election. Fenlon mentioned that there will be one voting location, at Village Hall, for Feb. and then could go back to normal for the Apr. spring general election.

With the pandemic disrupting certain events, Fenlon said that Little Chute is planning for a busy summer. Whether that be opening the swimming pool when the weather warms up, or a local farmer’s market there are a plethora of events on the horizon.

Lastly, Fenlon talked about the under-construction hotel the Cobblestone Hotel that should be completed in summer 2021. The hotel is starting to get the whole structure enclosed.

“In about six months, downtown Little Chute will look a little different, and have a little bit more to offer to residents and visitors alike,” says Fenlon.