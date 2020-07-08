Little Chute apartment complex evacuated due to water damage

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An elderly apartment complex was evacuated Tuesday night after thousands of gallons of water damaged the building.

According to the Little Chute Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. for an unknown water emergency at the complex.

Upon arrival, crews found that a water connection on an upper level was damaged, allowing for thousands of gallons of water to be distributed throughout the building. Due to the amount of water and damages it caused, it was determined that the complex should be evacuated.

The Red Cross says they provided temporary lodging to about 20 people from 16 units of complex who were evacuated. Other residents of the 60-unit building had other emergency arrangements after the evacuation. A Red Cross representative says they are working with the residents, the property managers, and local leaders to determine the next steps for those displaced.

Little Chute Fire says no injuries were reported and all of the occupants were evacuated to the Civic Center. Assistance was available to help those affected find shelter for the rest of the event.

