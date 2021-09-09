FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Little Chute appoints new Village Administrator

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Little Chute announced it has appointed Beau Bernhoft as its new Village Administrator.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting on September 8, Beau Bernhoft, who previously served as the Village Administrator and Zoning Administrator for the Village of Sister Bay, was appointed as Village Administrator.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be the next Little Chute Village Administrator,” stated Bernhoft. “The Village Board works cohesively and the staff is exceptionally talented. I look forward to joining the team and becoming part of this welcoming community.“

Bernhoft will be replacing the former Village Administrator James Fenlon, who accepted a position with U.S. AutoForce in July 2021. And while Bernhoft has big shoes to fill, his future colleagues believe he will not let them down due to his vast experience working with and spearheading community projects and initiatives.

“The Village Board looks forward to Mr. Bernhoft’s leadership in managing the organization and guiding the community through its next phase of growth,” shared Village President Michael Vanden Berg.

Bernhoft will assume his duties on October 11.

