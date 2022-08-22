LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Little Chute Area School District (LCASD) unveiled its new multi-purpose turf stadium project on Monday evening.

The new artificial turf field will provide a safe, comfortable, and modern space for classroom activities, sports, and regional events.

“We are excited to share this new project which was made possible by the generosity of community members and businesses who stepped up to fund this great experience for our students, athletes, fans, and the entire Little Chute community,” LCASD District Administrator Heidi Schmidt said. “We can not thank all of our donors and sponsors enough for making this vision a reality.”

Little Chute boy’s and girl’s soccer practices and games were held at local parks but now with the new turf field, they’ll be able to finally call a place their own.

The field will also be used by physical education classes, football, marching band, youth programs, and other groups.

“Our goal is to give all students the opportunity to use this new field,” district Activities Director Kelly Wallace said.

Due to a limited school district budget and priorities for educational programming, the school district provided $200,000 for the project. Private donations funded the rest of the $1.2 million project.

The fundraising committee is still accepting donations for the second phase of the stadium upgrades, which includes a new elevated, stadium-style visitors bleacher section. The bleachers will add around 500 seats to the stadium, making it more attractive for larger events.