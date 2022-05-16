LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Little Chute reportedly had catalytic converters stolen from its fleet, and authorities are hoping to talk with the driver of a vehicle seen on camera.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a driver of a vehicle captured on camera. This is in relation to an incident where catalytic converters were taken from a local business on May 8.

Officials provided a tip to business owners who own a fleet of vehicles. The tip was to park inside or in a fenced-in area. Vehicles that sit outside over the weekend or when the businesses are closed are reportedly prime targets for theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-788-7505, and the Facebook post mentions a possible cash reward.

There was no information on which business the incident happened at or how many catalytic converters were taken.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.