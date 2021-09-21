Little Chute considering increasing pay for some workers

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)-A local municipality is proposing raising wages for its seasonal and part-time workers.

Little Chute’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director John McDonald and other village officials approached the village board about a pay increase for these workers at a Sept. 15 meeting.

“Little Chute has always been pragmatic and conscious about how they stack up to other cities and other part-time jobs, there were some jobs that were drastically underpaid some others that we’re right there,” says McDonald.

He says the village wants to be competitive with other municipalities in the area and that a pay bump for seasonal and part-time workers would be around 4 to 5 percent.

Little Chute employs about 75 part-time and seasonal workers.

Little Chute’s Village Board could take action on this at an Oct. 6 meeting and any changes to the pay scale would apply to the village’s 2022 budget.

McDonald says it’s too early in the budget-making process to know exactly where the extra money to raise wages would be pulled from or how it would affect other parts of the budget.

Neenah’s Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kading says that municipalities compete with corporations like McDonalds, Subway, and Walmart to attract part-time and seasonal workers.

“You go past a fast-food place and they’re offering $15 to start and we’re not close to that and it’s a challenge (to then get people to take jobs with the city),” says Kading.

These corporations have a distinct advantage in the race to attract workers.

“Government is always a little slower than our private sector competitors who can say hey we aren’t getting the staff we need so we’ll raise them, it takes a full year to go through our committees and our cycles (to approve a wage increase),” says Kading.

Neenah employs about 70 part-time and seasonal workers. Kading says people in Neenah are willing to work and that hiring hasn’t been an issue except occasionally in the parks department because the nature of that work (manual labor done outside in the heat of summer) scares some people away.

Kading says his department has incrementally been able to raise wages for seasonal and part-time workers over the years.