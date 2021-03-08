FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Little Chute Elementary cancels March 9 classes due to water break

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute Elementary students will not be attending school on Tuesday, March 9 due to a water break in the building, according to Little Chute Area School District (LCASD).

On Monday night, the District made a post stating that it was canceling school on Tuesday for 4-K to 4th-grade students.

The post read, “Dear Families of LCASD Elementary Students,We are canceling school tomorrow, Tuesday, March 9th due to a water break at the Elementary building. This closure only affects 4K to 4th-grade students. We recognize the inconvenience this causes and appreciate your understanding. Please reference the Infinite Camus message that was sent to elementary families for more information.”

