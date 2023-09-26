LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Little Chute Elementary School, along with many other homes in the area, has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Little Chute Fire Department tells Local Five the gas leak occurred late Tuesday morning when a construction crew allegedly hit a gas line on McKinley Street.

The surrounding area, including the elementary school and a number of homes, has since been evacuated from Main Street to County Highway OO along Madison Street.

Officials on the scene tell Local Five that some downtown residents and businesses will be without power for an undetermined amount of time while crews work to clear the gas leak.

No other details on this incident are available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.