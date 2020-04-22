Little Chute Elementary School hosts ‘Teacher Parade’ as a way of staying connected to students

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Staff from Little Chute Elementary School held two “Teacher Parades” on Wednesday as a way of showing their love and support for their students during these unprecedented times.

On April 16 Little Chute announced that school buildings will be closing for the remainder of the school year. After hearing this news, both teachers and students say they are struggling with the reality that they may not be able to see each other face-to-face for several months.

In an effort to continue to stay connected to their students, while still abiding by the Safer at Home order, Little Chute staff hosted a two-part “Teacher Parade” which entailed staff and teachers driving by their student’s homes with handmade signs.

Part one of the Teacher Parade began at 10 a.m., with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making a special guest appearance as part of the lineup. Part two of the parade was at 3 p.m.

Both parades were led by Little Chute Elementary School Resource Officer, Tiffany Tesch, from the Metro Area Police Department, and concluded with a firetruck from the Little Chute Area Volunteer Fire Department.

Little Chute Elementary School Principal, Vanessa Moran said, “The announcement came that the schools are closed, that’s only the brick and mortar buildings, schools are not closed. A school is a community of learners and this is certainly a way, or certainly a show of that sense of community.”

