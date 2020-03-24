Little Chute Elementary uses school building to send positive messages to students

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – After closing earlier this month due to the coronavirus, Little Chute Elementary school staff decided to start using it’s building to send encouraging messages to their students.

Principal Vanessa Moran and other staff members began hanging messages in windows all around the building to encourage and give hope to their students who have had to be sent home.

Members of the community have been driving past the school in recent days just to read the messages, some even stopping to get out and walk around the building.

School administration says the window signs have helped everyone to stay connected.

“It’s been hard to see the lights off,” says Principal Moran, “and the halls empty, but this opportunity provided us a way to come together and be able to do something to help our community, ourselves and our students.”

Principal Moran says she hopes to put a message in each and every window throughout the school.