Little Chute Fire Department search for volunteer firefighters

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Little Chute Fire Department is looking for qualified residents to become volunteer firefighters at its station.

Little Chute Fire Department announced on Saturday that all residents that have a valid driver’s license and are 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply online and join its team.

The department shared that applicants do not have to have previous experience and will be provided with the necessary training

Fire officials say all applications are due by July 31. For more information or to apply, click here.

