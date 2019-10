LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Fox Valley Metro Police says the Little Chute Fire Department battled a car versus house crash early Thursday morning.

Car vs. House crash early this morning. LCFD extinguished car fire prior to spreading to houses and other cars. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Bs8dGkFwS9 — Fox Valley Metro PD (@FoxValleyMetro) October 3, 2019

The incident happened just after midnight at the intersection of Carole Drive and Penny Lane.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the houses and other cars.

No injuries have been reported and the incident remains under investigation.