LIVE: Fox Valley Metro PD hold briefing on Little Chute lockdown

FRIDAY 10/8/2021 5:20 p.m.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Dept. is briefing the public about what happened in Little Chute Friday.
FRIDAY 10/8/2021 4:44 p.m.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Little Chute High School are being released after a ‘suspicious call’ to the district forced them into lockdown.
According to Local 5’s Paul Steeno, who is at the scene, students are being released from the school. Steeno says that police presence in the area has also receded.
A mother of a Little Chute student shared with Local 5 that this is the most police activity she has ever seen in Little Chute. “It’s tense but um these people are really well trained and so I trust that they’re in there doing their job,” said Jill Goergen.
No further information has been released at this time. Local 5 will remain on the scene and will continue to provide updates to this story as it progresses.
FRIDAY 10/8/2021 3:23 p.m.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Little Chute High School are currently under lockdown due to a ‘suspicious situation’.
The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office tells Local 5, that as of Friday afternoon at around 3:23 p.m. the school is in lockdown due to a ‘suspicious situation’.
Little Chute Area School District has since released a statement regarding the active situation stating that the lockdown was initiated following a ‘suspicious phone call’ the district received.
Additionally, the district is asking all parents and residents to ‘refrain from approaching ALL school buildings at this time.’
The statement from Little Chute Area School District states:
Due to a suspicious phone call we received, our IM/MS/HS building is currently on a secure hold. We have a police presence to help assist with verifying the safety of our staff and students and are proceeding with abundant caution. The parking lot is currently blocked off and parents are not welcome on our school grounds per law enforcement. At this time, to help keep the outside of the building clear we ask parents to utilize the side streets until the hold has been lifted. There will be a delay of dismissal.
Per law enforcement, the elementary will not be dismissed at this time.
We would like to clarify that at this time ALL students are being securely held in their classrooms until further instructions from law enforcement. Please refrain from approaching ALL school buildings at this time.LCASD District Office