LIVE: Fox Valley Metro PD hold briefing on Little Chute lockdown

FRIDAY 10/8/2021 5:20 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Dept. is briefing the public about what happened in Little Chute Friday.

UPDATE: Students released from Little Chute HS after lockdown, police presence dwindles

FRIDAY 10/8/2021 4:44 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Little Chute High School are being released after a ‘suspicious call’ to the district forced them into lockdown.

According to Local 5’s Paul Steeno, who is at the scene, students are being released from the school. Steeno says that police presence in the area has also receded.

A mother of a Little Chute student shared with Local 5 that this is the most police activity she has ever seen in Little Chute. “It’s tense but um these people are really well trained and so I trust that they’re in there doing their job,” said Jill Goergen.

No further information has been released at this time. Local 5 will remain on the scene and will continue to provide updates to this story as it progresses.

Original Story: Little Chute High School in lockdown after ‘suspicious phone call’, avoid area

FRIDAY 10/8/2021 3:23 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Little Chute High School are currently under lockdown due to a ‘suspicious situation’.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office tells Local 5, that as of Friday afternoon at around 3:23 p.m. the school is in lockdown due to a ‘suspicious situation’.

Little Chute Area School District has since released a statement regarding the active situation stating that the lockdown was initiated following a ‘suspicious phone call’ the district received.

Additionally, the district is asking all parents and residents to ‘refrain from approaching ALL school buildings at this time.’

The statement from Little Chute Area School District states: