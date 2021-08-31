Little Chute Interim Village Administrator talks new projects in Community Update

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute Interim Village Administrator Darrell Hofland joined Local 5 to talk about new construction projects as well as the update on the new Village Administrator.

Hofland talked about two construction projects that Little Chute residents can expect to see starting. One is from an award-winning cheese company and the other is a FedEx distribution center.

A big announcement was also made, as Hofland mentioned that the US Auto Force announced a brand new facility that will begin construction this year.

Little Chute residents can also expect some new businesses in the downtown area. Stone Arch Brewery in addition to a gourmet bakery that is adjacent to Stone Arch.

Hofland tells Local 5 that the community did a national search and a selection has been made. A formal announcement is reportedly going to come a week from Wednesday.