LITTLE CHUTE, Wisc., (WFRV) – The Christmas spirit alive and well Monday night as the Kiwanis Club staged its annual parade.

This offered the community a much desired chance to celebrate the season.

They extended the parade route so spectators would spread out and observe social distancing.

This is one of the few parades to continue during the pandemic.

“It’s cold, but it’s a good time to come out watch the parade,” said Travis Stingl who came to watch the parade from his home in Kimberly. “To see the lights and bring the family out!”

Dozens lined the parade route to see everyone from Santa to the Grinch.

Those who braved the chilly weather said it actually felt great to get out after so much isolating over the Thanksgiving holiday.