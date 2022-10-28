SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Inattentive driving was the cause of a fiery early morning crash on I-41 in Brown County on Friday.

According to Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, around 4:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Little Chute was driving northbound on I-41 on his way to work in Marinette when he fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver’s vehicle then went off the road, crashed through a fence, and ended up in a ditch along Deerfield Road, a frontage road in Suamico.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, and his vehicle burst into flames. Officers were able to locate the man in a grassy area nearby the car.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for inattentive driving and for not wearing a seatbelt.

No further information was provided, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Local 5 News will update this if any more details are released.