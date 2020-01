LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Little Chute Parks Department is looking for information in connection with damage done to Doyle Park.

Parks officials say individuals have been driving through the turf behind the Doyle Park Softball Fields, causing significant damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parks Department at 920-423-3868 or Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.