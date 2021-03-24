Little Chute residents petitioning against Outagamie landfill expansion

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute residents are petitioning to stop the expansion of the Outagamie landfill.

Bruce Jansen is the creator of the petition, he said, “The petition is to oppose the expansion of the landfill.”

Outagamie County is expanding their landfill to give more space to dump trash from the surrounding areas.

Kyle Sargent is the Deputy Corporation Counsel in Outagamie County, he said “The northwest landfill was already something that was already contemplated I think quite a while ago… and the expansion will start to hold the waste from the three counties that are involved in the agreement.”

The BOW agreement comprises of three counties, Outagamie, Brown and Winnebago and the three share responsibilities in waste collection to reduce costs.

“The northwest landfill is part of that and was contemplated as being part of Outagamie Counties portion of that agreement,” said Sargent. “So as far as I am aware that’s a done deal at this point obviously we have to go through the permitting process for that.”

Organizers said they are opposed to the expansion of this landfill because they are concerned about the possible healthrisks that come with living this close to the facility.

“According to the DNR, who is the regulatory agency for the landfill there aren’t any issues but I don’t believe that,” said Jansen. “I think there are a lot more problems than we’re being made aware of.”

Residents say odor and trash blowing around are also concerns.

Melinda Marasch, a Little Chute resident said, “Throughout the year it sometimes depends on where the wind is blowing and I’m relatively close to the landfill, so we do get quite an odor.”

Petition organizers want county officials to take the trash to Brown County next as they feel it is their turn to take on the waste rather than expand the Outagamie landfill.

Jansen runs a Facebook Page, called “Citizens for an Odor-Free Environment,” to update people about the petition.