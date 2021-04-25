FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Little Chute River Run 5K offers participants glimpse of upcoming Nelson Family Heritage Crossing

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your running shoes on, the Village of Little Chute Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will be hosting a 5K run/walk to help raise donations and awareness towards the upcoming Nelson Family Heritage Crossing.

The community event will begin on May 8, and guide participants along Heritage Parkway Trail’s scenic view of the Fox River and the lock system, while also passing through three of Little Chute’s most popular parks.

In anticipation of the new Nelson Family Heritage Crossing opening in June, this route will also bypass the construction of the project so participants can get a glimpse of what will soon connect trail systems from all surrounding communities along the loop the lock systems.

Organizers note that participants will meet at Doyle Park, located at 100 Van Buren St, in Little Chute, to begin the race. Race check-in starts at 7:30 a.m., where participants will receive their number bibs and t-shirts. The Little Chute River Run 5K will start runners at 9 a.m. and walkers of the event at 9:15 a.m.

Registration for the event is available online with the Little Chute Park and Rec or in person at the Little Chute Village Hall. Organizers say early registration includes an event t-shirt if registration is done by Monday, April 26. Late registration is being accepted from April 27 to May 4.

