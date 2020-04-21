Little Chute school district shows support for senior students, places signs in yards

Closings
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – While many high school seniors have had their final year flipped upside down, one local school district is helping to make sure those seniors are recognized.

Staff from the Little Chute Area School District placed signs in the yards of students from the 2020 graduating class to show support during these difficult times in their educational career.

“We realize that this is a tough time because they’re missing out I think about our spring sports, out senior athletes, I think about the senior class trip, we’re having conversations about the graduation ceremony,” Principal Tony Bird told WFRV Local 5. “This is just one of hopefully a few steps we can take to honor and recognize them.”

The Little Chute Area School District tells WFRV Local 5 that they are working on other ways to celebrate the year’s accomplishments across all schools and grades.

