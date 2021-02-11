Little Chute Schools offer District Administrator position to own employee

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Little Chute Area School District Board of Education has offered the District Administrator position to their own LCASD Director of Pupil Services and Principal of Flex Academy, Heidi Schmidt.

According to a release, the Board interviewed three finalists Wednesday from five final candidates.

Board President Joe Roehl says Schmidt stood out because of her skills in leadership, ownership, coaching, communication, and relationship-building.

Since she joined Little Chute Area Schools in July 2019 in her dual role, Roehl says, “she has consistently taken on new challenges and is a lifelong learner – traits we like to model for our students.”

The Board of Education plans to review a contract for approval at its Feb. 22 meeting and if approved, Schmidt would officially start the new role July 1 when David Botz retires following 26 years with the district as High School Principal and then District Administrator.

Before joining Little Chute, Schmidt served in the Appleton Area School District as an elementary and Special Education teacher for 10 years before becoming Associate Principal at McKinley/Huntley Elementary School.

In 2013 she became Associate Director of Special Education for AASD, a position she held until taking the dual role at LCASD, and has completed IPEC Leadership and Coaching Training.

Schmidt says she expects to obtain her Superintendent License in December 2021 from Edgewood College and has a Master of Science in Education from Marian University and a Bachelor of Science in Education from UW – Oshkosh.

In her application, Schmidt told the Board, “Every child needs a champion and every parent needs a partner in their child’s education. Getting to know all students and staff will be a priority in my new role.”