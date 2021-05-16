FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Little Chute track and field coach honored in a big way

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The community of Little Chute surprised a beloved track coach on Saturday with a heartwarming event to showcase just how much he is appreciated across the community.

Gary Reybrock, who has served as the Mustangs track and field coach for nearly three decades, is being reminded of the positive impact he has had on the generations of local athletes. On Saturday, the community surprised Coach Reybrock during their Little Chute Invitational track and field competition by changing the name of the invitation to officially become the “Gary Reybrock Invitational.”

“There were tears in my eyes. It was very emotional to realize that you know you impacted so many lives because I am starting to coach the children of the kids I originally coached in the 90s,” shares Coach Reybrock after receiving the special surprise.

Wisconsinites from Little Chute as well as surrounding communities were all present at the event offering their support and gratitude to the wonderful person that is, Coach Reybrock.

