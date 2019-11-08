Little Chute veteran receives free bath upgrade as part of Baths for the Brave

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Tundraland Home Improvements gave back to a local veteran as part of the 3rd Annual Baths for the Brave Program.

On Friday, a crew gave Little Chute US Army Veteran Richard “Dick” Doering a free bath upgrade.

Doering says he expected the makeover but didn’t expect the amount of effort Tundraland put in.

“I get out there, walk down the other side of that trailer, where their construction stuff was in and there’s the Appleton East Band out there waiting for me and a Color Guard from the Metro Police Department. I just couldn’t hold it, that shocked me to death. That started out the day. I had tears in my eyes.”

The remodel is part of a larger movement that is happening coast to coast on this day as a way to thank veterans. The program launched in 2017 and has impacted 19 veterans across the nation.

The free remodels total $100,000 and are completed in one day.