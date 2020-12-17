Little Chute Village Administrator discusses new projects in Little Chute and handling COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute Village Administrator James Fenlon joined Local5 This Morning to talk about some of the latest projects happening in the village, as well as how it’s handling the pandemic.

One of the newest sites downtown is the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, a 55-room hotel located on Main St. in Little Chute. The $6 million investment into the downtown area is one that Fenlon hopes will give businesses in the area a boost. Fenlon said the hotel is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

An independent senior housing facility, Country Villa is also in the works in Little Chute. Fenlon said it will allow Little Chute residents to stay in Little Chute for their long-term care. The $8 million dollar facility will also open in 2021.

Fenlon said the village is continuing to promote mask-wearing and social distancing, and has kept Village Hall open for residents with proper COVID-19 protocols in place.

