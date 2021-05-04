FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Little Chute Village Administrator talks Cobblestone Hotel, new jobs in Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute Village Administrator James Fenlon joined Local 5 to discuss multiple projects going on in the Little Chute area.

175 new jobs will be coming to Little Chute thanks to the new FedEx Terminal. Fenlon says the new building is on a 35-acre site and is a $15 million investment into the community.

The Cobblestone Hotel is set to open in late July according to Fenlon. The hotel is reportedly taking bookings for late summer and early fall.

The Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival is on for 2021 and is set for June 4 through June 6. During the festival, there will be something to do for people of all ages. From carnival rides to concerts, Fenlon says there will be something for everyone.

Fenlon also discussed how Little Chute is able to attract businesses. The windmill is where it all starts as an attractive piece that brings a lot of people to the area. The Fox River is also an important piece as it connects the area.

