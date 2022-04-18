LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Little Chute is considering canceling its Village Farmers Market and replacing it with a one-time event for 2022.

According to the upcoming village board meeting agenda, members will vote on swapping out the farmers market for a one-time event called ‘Pints on the Plaza.’

Pints on the Plaza would be a beer garden event that would host a beer tent, local food vendors, and live music. This event would take place on Tuesday, July 12 from around 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. rather than the Village Farmers Market that usually ran every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Officials blame a decline in vendor commitment, produce and products, and attendance over the recent years as some of the main factors in potentially canceling the weekly tradition.

The Village of Little Chute’s next board meeting is on Wednesday, where they will discuss the future of the farmers market.