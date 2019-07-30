Little Chute woman killed after car hits a bicycle Monday

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Fox Valley Metro Police say they are investigating a Monday evening crash in the Village of Little Chute.

Around 6:25 p.m., police say they responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist E. North Avenue at Bohm Drive.

Officials say First Responders attempted life-saving efforts to the bicyclist upon arrival.

The patient, a 72-year-old woman of Little Chute, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation shows the bicyclist was operating in the road and was struck by an eastbound car on E. North Avenue.

The motorist reportedly stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in this crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the name of the deceased is being withheld until the family has been notified.

A previous version of this story identified the victim as a man. We have updated this story to reflect the new information.